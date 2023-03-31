Trump 'deflated' after indictment finally comes down in New York: report
Sad Donald Trump (Mandel Ngan:AFP)

Donald Trump and his team were reportedly caught off guard by his indictment in Manhattan despite his social media posts to the contrary.

The former president blurted earlier this month on Truth Social that he expected to be charged in the hush money payoff to Stormy Daniels by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, but two sources close to him told the Washington Post that he was starting to think the indictment wasn't coming for some time, if at all.

Another person who spoke with him told the newspaper that he had been joking in recent days about "golden handcuffs," and his attorneys were taken aback by the charges filed Thursday by Bragg's office.

Afterward, one adviser described Trump as "irritated" and "deflated" by the news, as his team scrambled to figure out the logistics of his court appearance in New York.

