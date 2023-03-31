'Almost crying' Lindsey Graham ridiculed for Trump indictment meltdown

Hours after it was announced that a Manhattan grand jury handed down a bill of indictment against Donald Trump, a very-red-eyed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on Fox News to rage about the injustice of it all, cursing, and asking for money for the former president.

In a clip shown on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Graham lamented, "They're trying to destroy Donald Trump because they fear him at the ballot box. To the conservatives out there, make sure you vote if you got friends, make sure they vote. If you don't have any friends, go make some friends but you need to help this man, Donald J. Trump. They're trying to drain him dry; he's spent more money on lawyers than most spend on campaigns. They're trying to bleed him dry. Donaldjtrump.com -- go tonight, give the president some money to fight this bulls--t."

Host Joe Scarborough immediately jumped in to ridicule Graham.

"I was going to say, Lindsey Graham was dispatched to do that, but they don't even have to get the order anymore -- they know the job. It's to run out on tv and raise money. we go back to this again," he said while laughing.

READ MORE: Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment with one-word statement

"You know, I always talk about the Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker approach to politics scamming people like my grandmother out of their social security checks, $25 here, $50 there," Scarborough added.

"I've got to say, that Lindsey Graham moment? He's tearing up," he laughed. "Lindsey knows what a bad man Donald Trump is. Lindsey is the one who said, 'if we make him our nominee, he'll destroy the Republican party and we deserve it.'"

"Lindsey almost crying there -- that reminded me of Oral Roberts climbing up into his tower in the '80s, saying, 'Give me $3 million or I'm not coming down from this tower,'" he added as the panel laughed once again.

Watch the video below or at this link.