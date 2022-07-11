Trump butting heads with Betsy DeVos family in Michigan GOP primaries: report

According to a report from the Detroit News, the fallout that began between Donald Trump and former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that followed the Jan. 6 insurrection is ongoing as the former president and the family of DeVos battle over who the GOP nominees should be in nine different races in Michigan.

The controversial former Trump cabinet secretary abruptly resigned after the Capitol insurrection, writing in a letter that the Trump supporters' violence “was unconscionable for our country” while calling out the president's comments about the riot as “the inflection point for me.”

Back in her native Michigan where her wealthy family wields massive political influence, PACs associated with the DeVos family have backed eight candidates on the nine races who are facing opposition from candidates hand-picked by the former president.

As Craig Mauger wrote, "Michigan's Aug. 2 primary election could test the influence of former President Donald Trump's endorsement against the experience and campaign operation of the DeVos family, a longtime force within state Republican politics," before adding, "Members of the DeVos family have been among the battleground state's largest political donors for a decade and have prioritized maintaining GOP control of the Legislature. Meanwhile, Trump has actively engaged in Michigan races this year, backing some of his most ardent supporters who have emphasized unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election."

According to one GOP campaign consultant, the former president may suffer a series of losses in the state because he can't -- or won't -- compete with the DeVos family's firepower.



“Trump is Trump, but only so much of that can be transferred from one candidate to other candidates," explained Scott Hagerstrom, who admitted that he is a supporter of the former president.