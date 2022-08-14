Trump may have thought he could 'sell some of his documents on the open market': biographer

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, one of Donald Trump's biographers speculated that the former president might have thought he could cash in on some of the documents that he took from the White House that the FBI confiscated from Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Bloomberg editor Tim O'Brien speculated that Trump may have had a childlike fascination with some of the papers he took and thought he could sell them at some point.

"How plausible is it that he tried to hold onto letters from likes of Kim Jong-un and why would he do it?" Witt asked.

"Well I think that is the question at the heart of this, " he began. "Part of the motivation is what's in the documents and we don't fully know either of those things. We may never fully find out what's in the documents if the classification prevents them from going fully public."

"I think, in terms of his own motivation, I think of it in three baskets, " he continued. "One that is explainable is that Trump is a 7-year-old grown old and he wanted to keep things like schematics for Air Force One and things like that that I don't think are a threat to national security but they were classified and he wanted them for himself."

"I think the more important motivations are greed and reputational," he added. "That he'd think he could sell some of these things on the open market. We need to find out also if the documents contain things that would damage his reputation that he wanted to keep out of the public purview."

Watch below: