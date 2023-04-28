Trump looks to be 'conceding' loss in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial: legal expert
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

Based upon attorney Joe Tacopina's abrasive cross-examination of New York writer E. Jean Carroll on Thursday, and Donald Trump's decision to not make an appearance in the Manhattan courtroom hearing her rape and defamation case, one MSNBC legal analyst claimed it looks to him like the former president is conceding the case is already lost.

During an appearance on "Morning Joe," MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos claimed the former president is less concerned with the civil case than he is with looking bad if he takes the stand.

Host Joe Scarborough began by prompting, "I would think an attorney in New York City would not be screaming at a woman who is saying his client raped her -- and time and time again."

That led co-panelist Elise Jordan to interject, "Why doesn't he [Trump] have a female lawyer?" to which Cevallos agreed and stated, "That would be a good strategy, you're absolutely right."

"When he's not even showing up," host Scarborough added.

"Yes, in a civil case you don't have to," attorney Cevallos replied. "But my theory here is that Trump is essentially conceding this battle because he knows he already had a deposition; that's when you sit down, you're under oath, you give a wide-ranging, essentially an interview but you're locked into your testimony."

"The way Trump's team probably sees it, far better to take my deposition, if I'm not there, show the jury the video, even cherry-pick the good parts for the plaintiff," he added. "That is far preferable than me taking the stand in open court and letting a plaintiff's attorney take shots at me."

"So if that means he loses the civil case, fine," he continued. "He probably thinks he's losing a battle, but in his mind winning a political war."

Watch the segment below or at this link.

MSNBC 04 28 2023 06 02 39 youtu.be

