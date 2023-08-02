'Chilling tale': Ex-FBI official offers stark warning after reading new Trump charges

Reading through Donald Trump's indictment for alleged election interference offers a "chilling tale" for Americans who were almost defrauded by their own leader, according to a former FBI official.

Former FBI assistant director for counter-intelligence Frank Figliuzzi said on Tuesday evening that American citizens were extremely close to having their civil right to a free and fair election taken from them. Figliuzzi appeared on MSNBC after Jack Smith formally charged the former president with his role in the purported conspiracies to steal the election from Joe Biden.

Asked what he sees in the 45-page indictment, Figliuzzi said, "I see a chilling tale of how close we came, all of us, to literally being the defrauded of our civil rights, our right to a free and fair election."

He continued with a warning to citizens who might be listening:

"If you're listening to the show, watching the show, and you're an American citizen, you were almost defrauded by the president of the United States, who tried to steal an election from us," he said.

He went on to say that Smith intelligently charged Jan. 6 offences without directly challenging Trump's freedom of speech.

