Trump urges FBI agents to revolt as DOJ builds case over Mar-a-Lago top secret documents

In a post on his Truth Social account on Saturday afternoon, former president Donald Trump urged FBI agents to stage a revolt over the investigation into stolen top secret documents he was hoarding at his Mar-a-Lago resort despite warnings from the DOJ.

Three weeks after the search at the Florida resort by FBI agents turned up boxes of highly sensitive documents in a locked room, the former president is now encouraging those same agents r to turn on current FBI director Christopher Wray.

Twenty-four hours after the judge released a highly redacted copy of the affidavit that led to the search, Trump wrote, "When are the great Agents, and others, in the FBI going to say 'we aren’t going to take it anymore,' much as they did when James Comey read off a list of all of Crooked Hillary Clinton’s crimes, only to say that no reasonable prosecutor would prosecute. The wonderful people of the FBI went absolutely 'nuts,' so Comey had to backtrack and do a FAKE INVESTIGATION in order to keep them at bay."

He added, "The end result, we won in 2016 (and did MUCH better in 2020!). But now the 'Left” has lost their minds!!!'"