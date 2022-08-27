'These gangsters are on notice': Kash Patel snaps at FBI after his name is left un-redacted on Mar-a-Lago affidavit

Following the release of the highly redacted affidavit used to search Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort where FBI agents confiscated stolen government documents, Donald Trump advisor Kash Patel flipped on Truth Social because his name was left un-redacted -- and then he threatened the FBI.
Posting a statement to Truth Social, the controversial Patel -- who was inserted into Trump's orbit by former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) -- said that leaving his name in plain view was a "vicious attack from DOJ/FBI who intentionally jeopardized my safety by un-redacting my name in the most reviewed search warrant in the history of the United States."
Adding, "The DOJ is on the line for my security with their dangerous actions," he continued, "This same FBI has been investigating death threats made against me due to baseless political overreach by government gangsters and in their greed for political vengeance, have threatened my safety again."
He concluded, "These gangsters are on notice.”
