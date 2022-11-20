Trump argues sworn declarations by FBI agents can’t be trusted because they lie ‘all the time’
Donald Trump / Shutterstock

The former President of the United States accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation of extensively lying in a social media outburst.

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to cast doubt on FBI agents after special counsel Jack Smith was charged with investigating the Mar-a-Lago documents case, Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and the obstruction of justice.

"Nobody should ever be interviewed by the FBI without making a recording of the interview," Trump, who is not an attorney, counseled.

"The FBI doesn’t want recorded interviews because that way they can make up statements as to what was said - happens all the time," Trump alleged.

"Our corrupt 'justice' system is at work today like never before," he alleged.

In August, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination at least 440 times when being interviewed by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

