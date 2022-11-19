Special counsel Jack Smith has significant advantages over Robert Mueller: analysis

The top prosecutor in Robert Mueller's investigation of Donald Trump explained on Saturday why the new special counsel investigating Trump has significant advantages.
NYU Law Prof. Andrew Weissmann, who was Mueller's top deputy and the chief of the Criminal Fraud Section of the Department of Justice (DOJ), weighed in on the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith.
"The new special counsel, unlike Special Counsel Mueller, will be able to indict Trump as he is no longer POTUS (president of the United States] and will not have to worry about being fired from one day to the next by sitting POTUS," Weissmann explained.
"And he inherits a large amount of evidence and a team that is in place already," he noted.
"The new Special Counsel also will not have to overcome, as Special Counsel Mueller did, Trump's dangling presidential pardons to thwart cooperation with the investigation," Weissmann wrote. "Or using DOJ to stymie and misrepresent the investigation."
An overly-enthusiastic devotee of Donald Trump is facing a lengthy sentence in federal prison for threatening to murder journalists who fact-check the former president and then also threatening the FBI for investigating him.
"North Carolina insurance salesman and semi-pro musician Stephen Jike Williams, who performs simply as Jike Williams, allegedly vowed to execute fact-checkers for the 'defamation and slander' of the ex-president," The Daily Beast reported. "When the FBI showed up at his door, Williams threatened the life of a female agent assigned to investigate, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast."
After a visit from authorities, Williams reportedly posted a TikTok video titled, "f*ck the FBI."
"Williams, 42, is now charged with threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and transmission of interstate threats," The Beast reported. "The complaint against him, which was unsealed Friday in North Carolina federal court, says that Williams was incensed over, variously, the 2020 'stolen' election, vaccine mandates, his TikTok account getting suspended, and liberals pushing 'anti-Trump propaganda.'"
Trump has been repeatedly fact-checked, but has continued to push his lies about election fraud in the 2020 election that was won by Joe Biden.
The criminal complaint obtained by The Beast documents the TikTok video Williams reportedly posted where he describes the FBI as "enemy combatants."
“I’m not playing with the f*cking FBI,” Williams allegedly said. “They’ve been put on f*cking notice, if you step back foot on my f*cking property, I ain’t gonna sit there and talk to you. I’m going to bust your fucking head open with fucking .308 [Winchesters], man. I’m going to kill every single one of you, stack you up in your cars, and drive you back to headquarters and finish the f*cking job… They are absolutely out of control. Stand up to 'em, fight 'em, shoot 'em on sight.”
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Ukraine on Saturday, sending a signal of support for Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the PA News agency.
It is the prime minister's first visit to the country since taking office last month.
"Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom," Sunak tweeted. "We are with you all the way," he told Zelensky.
A Sunak spokesperson said: "The prime minister is in Ukraine today for his first visit to Kiev to meet President Zelensky and confirm continued UK support."
A video of the meeting, posted on Sunak's Twitter account, shows him shaking hands with the Ukrainian leader in a snowy Kiev in front of the Union and Ukraine's flag. The pair was also shown in a one-to-one meeting.
Following in the footsteps of his predecessors as prime minister, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Sunak pledged that British support for Ukraine in the fight against Russia will remain steadfast.
Sunak, who has spoken to Zelensky on more than one occasion
since entering Downing Street, used his appearance at the G20 this week to join allies and other Western leaders to condemn Vladimir Putin's invasion.
The visit comes after a missile hit a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border, initially sparking concerns Russia had struck a NATO member state. However, the tension has eased as more countries have come to the conclusion that the missile was a Ukrainian air defence missile gone awry.
Poland conducted a state funeral on Saturday for one victim. A second such funeral is planned for Sunday.
Sunak's visit came as Russia's Defence Ministry reported warding off Ukrainian offensives in Luhansk and Donetsk, both parts of Ukraine that Russia claims as its own after annexing them, a policy rejected by Ukraine and most other countries.
Fighting in Donetsk has grown especially intense. One Ukrainian soldier posted on social media that the fighting there is the most intense he's seen since the fighting began. Much is focusing on a front near the small town of Bakhmut.
The city remains in Ukrainian hands, but is hotly contested, with mercenaries from Russia's Wagner group trying for months to gain control of it.
Nonetheless, spirits seem high in Kiev. A deputy defence minister told a British broadcaster on Saturday that he thinks it is possible that Ukrainian soldiers might take back Crimea by December and that the war could be won in the next six months.
Meanwhile, the Russian Baltic Fleet is preparing numerous large-scale military exercises, its press service said on Saturday, according to the Interfax news agency.
"During the winter training period, the Baltic Fleet's training grounds are scheduled to hold several dozen large-scale manoeuvres at various levels - involving armoured and motorised rifle units, air defence, radio, artillery and reconnaissance squads, as well as the fleet's air force," the press service said.
The Baltic Fleet is based in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The training year begins in the armed forces on December 1.
The Baltic Fleet has included a larger army unit since 2016 with the formation of the 11th Army Corps. It had only recently become known that this corps had been strengthened with an additional motorised rifle division.
The Russian military justified the upgrade with NATO's high level of activity on Russia's western borders.
Kaliningrad is surrounded by EU countries Poland and Lithuania and is located more than 1,000 kilometres from Moscow as the crow flies, but only about 500 kilometres from Berlin.
During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Alex Witt Show," a longtime Donald Trump associate claimed Ivanka Trump announced she would not take part in her father's third run for the presidency because she was hoping to steal his thunder.
Speaking with host Witt, Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed that Ivanka learned well from her father how to steal the spotlight and make herself the center of attention.
"Look, you know the family," host Witt prompted. "So, specifically, Eric Trump and Jared Kushner were there. Don Junior and Ivanka were not. Ivanka continued by writing on Instagram that she is going to sit out her father's 2024 campaign to prioritize her children."
"Did this surprise you, Omarosa?" she continued. "Do you think there might be more to the story? And, what do you think would be Donald's reaction; the reaction she got from her father considering how he built her up during his presidency?"
"You know, what is interesting is that Ivanka's very strategic," the former Trump aide replied. "I would say she is his favorite child, so, the fact that she chose that timing, that moment to announce that she was not going to support him was her opportunity to be very much like her father, and take the spotlight and let the narrative be about her."
"She knew that that would damage him, she knew the narrative would be that his family was not there for him, his favorite child, I might add," she elaborated. "She is turning herself away from his politics. But, it did not surprise me, the timing, however, was the key element there that she wanted to be so public in the fact that she was not going to support him this time around."