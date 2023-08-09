FBI officials 'suppressed' probes into Trump and Giuliani: veteran agent

FBI officials "suppressed" efforts to investigate former President Donald Trump, his associate Rudy Giuliani, and other members of his inner circle, according to a veteran counterintelligence agent, Insider reported on Wednesday.
"The agent, who served 14 years as a special agent for the bureau, including a long stint in Russia-focused counter-intelligence, claims in a 22-page statement that his bosses interfered with his work in 'a highly suspicious suppression of investigations and intelligence-gathering' aimed at protecting 'certain politically active figures and possibly also FBI agents' who were connected to Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs," reported Mattathias Schwartz. This included ceasing investigations of Giuliani, and severing contact with sources offering information on corruption in the Trump administration generally.
According to the report, this statement was not intended to be made public and was prepared for staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee — but it was leaked to a Substack last month.
The agent, whose name is not being released, confirmed the account to Insider, saying, "This is a decision point. Are we going to do public corruption or not?" Their attorney, Scott Horton, said, "It's highly unfortunate that this statement wound up being leaked and published. We're in the preliminary stages of a confidential process. I'm unable to make any other comment."
All of this runs contrary to the narrative pushed by Trump, who for years has alleged a conspiracy within the FBI to bring him down that began with the investigation into his ties to Russia and continued through to the classified document and January 6 investigations.
Trump's grievances about being investigated have led to House Republicans using their newfound majority to launch investigations into the "weaponization" of government, even though, ironically, Trump officials in the Justice Department going all the way up to Attorney General William Barr were accused of working openly to politicize law enforcement.