Trump supporter spooks NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard by pushing 'civil war' if former president is convicted
A supporter of Donald Trump spooked NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard by floating a "civil war" if the former president gets convicted of crimes.

While speaking with the MAGA faithful at a recent Trump rally, Hillyard encountered one woman who warned violence was coming if a jury found Trump guilty.

"If Donald Trump were to be found guilty by a jury, where do you see this going?" he asked her.

"Civil war," she replied instantly. "Civil War. Divide it up. Because we can't live together, obviously."

A male Trump supporter, meanwhile, vowed to "protect" Trump from being sent to jail no matter what.

Speaking with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" afterward, Hillyard said he feared that comments like these were foreshadowing more violence to come.

"What I'm increasingly convinced by, from conversations like those across this country, is that we are increasingly getting closer to an event, whatever that event may be, that event is becoming increasingly closer here," he said. "Donald Trump does have millions [of supporters] -- it may not win him an election, but it will be there to defend him to the very end, whatever that end may look like."

"Morning Joe" cohost Mike Brzezinski chimed in to say that "this is where Republican leaders are so needed" when their voters start floating the possibility of civil war, but lamented that "they are so not present for the truth, for reality."

