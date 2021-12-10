Trump probably can't avoid testifying in fraud probe: 'Courts are starting to look at him as a civilian again'

Donald Trump has been called to give a deposition in the New York fraud investigation of his family-owned business, and a legal analyst said he's got few options to fight it.

Attorney general Letitia James is seeking a deposition from the twice-impeached one-term president on Jan. 7, 2022, which Trump intends to fight, but MSNBC contributor Charles Coleman doesn't see any way he'll win that battle.

"I don't think he is going to be able to successfully fight this," Coleman said. "I think even with regard to his status as a former president, what we've been able to see, even with respect to Jan. 6, the investigation there, is that courts are starting to look at him as a civilian again and they're starting to treat him in that way. I do expect that he's going to have to show up for that deposition. Now whether he does and decides, you know, I may blow it off and try to be held in contempt of court -- that's a different conversation."

"If he does show up I expect that he's going to try through his attorney to deny or at least avoid answering as many questions as possible," he added. "It's likely going to be a very difficult deposition to get through, because he's not going to give up information willingly, and a lot of things he's going to say are going to distance him from firsthand knowledge of what was going on within his own organization. Now how much that speaks to his own credibility is a different conversation. Whether people actually believe that is an entirely different matter, but I do not expect him to give up much if he even shows up on Jan. 7."



