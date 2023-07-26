The case against Donald Trump in Georgia has taken the longest to complete, but it could be the most damning and consequential.

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis appears poised to charge the former president for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

What's more, his pressure campaign on top elected Republicans and his public attacks against them and the Atlanta-area prosecutor may have backfired, reported The Daily Beast.

“It was egregious,” said John Eaves, a former county chairman who ran for secretary of state as a Democrat. “I know Brian Kemp, Brad Raffensperger, and Fani Willis. They are, generally speaking, good people. Each of them did their constitutional duty. Kudos to them.”

Willis' office has ample evidence that is already known to the general public: The former president was recorded on a phone call asking Raffensperger to "find" the 11,780 votes he needed to reverse his loss to Joe Biden; his campaign recruited fake electors who submitted false paperwork to the National Archives' and local supporters snuck into a Coffee County elections office and tampered with voting equipment.

And while the case was slow to gather steam it could move to trial quickly.

“For the most part, Fani’s team has kept things close to the chest," Eaves said. "It speaks to their professionalism. This is the major leagues. This is not a prosecution of a local felon, this is the prosecution of a former president. You need to make sure the t’s are crossed and i’s are dotted.”

The first-term district attorney is considering racketeering and election fraud charges against Trump, and the grand jury is expected to vote at the start of August on an indictment, while Willis signaled her intention by directing most of her staffers to work remotely the first half of that month and asking judges to clear their courtrooms for two weeks during that same period.

Trump seems to be growing increasingly desperate to halt the prosecution, but the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously rejected that bid and a last-ditch bid to remove Willis from the case has been spun off to a neighboring county due to his public attacks on the district attorney.

However, the tortuous delay seems to be cracking the will of the fake electors, who have been turning against each other during talks with investigators -- which only strengthens the case against the twice-impeached, twice-indicted former president.

“Her personal reputation is at stake,” Eaves said. “You don’t want to mess this thing up.”