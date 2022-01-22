Trump's acts of 'outright illegality' on full display in Georgia investigation: conservative attorney

In a column for the Atlantic, former attorney and conservative political commentator David French claimed that, if people are looking for criminal charges to be filed against Donald Trump, they should be keeping their eyes on the state of Georgia.
According to the longtime political commentator, the written request by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for a special grand jury to hear testimony and information on the attempt to overturn Georgia's election results in 2020 can only bolster a very strong case based on information that has already been released.
As French wrote, "With this letter, Willis brought back to the fore the actions surrounding the 2020 election contest by former President Donald Trump that are most suspect under both state and federal criminal law. The district attorney seeks a special grand jury with good reason, as Trump appears to have crossed the line into outright illegality, and that behavior merits a serious and thorough criminal investigation."
French noted that the public's attention has mostly rested on the Jan 6th House committee investigating the former president's part in fomenting an insurrection and stopping the certification of Joe Biden as the new president, before pointing out there is a clearer case playing out in Georgia.
"Georgia’s relevant criminal-solicitation statute is also both straightforward and deeply problematic for Trump. Its first provision states: 'A person commits the offense of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud in the first degree when, with intent that another person engage in conduct constituting a felony under this article, he or she solicits, requests, commands, importunes, or otherwise attempts to cause the other person to engage in such conduct," French wrote before adding, "And what is the precise violation of Georgia election law that Trump was conspiring to commit and soliciting others to commit? His demands implicate a number of laws, but among the most applicable is Georgia Code Section 21-2-566, which prohibits willfully tampering 'with any electors list, voter’s certificate, numbered list of voters, ballot box, voting machine, direct recording electronic (DRE) equipment, electronic ballot marker, or tabulating machine.'"
Listing off a host of other laws that the former president appears to have run roughshod over, French concluded, "For a sitting American president to seek to engineer a coup is unprecedented, but our law contains ample precedents that punish other citizens for similar misconduct. The law is not just for the little people. Trump is not a king. He does not enjoy sovereign immunity. He is presently nothing more than a private citizen, and if President Trump broke the law, then Citizen Trump should face the consequences."
