'Warning signs for Trump' as he returns to Georgia to pump up faltering GOP candidates: report

With Donald Trump headed to a rally in Georgia on Saturday night, Republicans in the state are looking anxiously on as they wonder if he'll be able to reignite the campaigns of several lawmakers he has endorsed but whose fortunes are fading.

According to the Associated Press, Trump's visit comes with the risk that his hand-picked nominees won't see a boost afterward and Republicans who oppose him will see it as a sign of weakness.

As the report notes Trump's rally in Commerce, Georgia will feature appearances by former Sen. David Perdue (R), who is facing off against popular Gov. Brian Kemp (R), as well as former football player Herschel Walker who is running with little opposition. Also slated to speak are Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andrew Clyde, and Jody Hice.

Of concern to Trump's inner circle are the campaigns of Perdue and Vernon Jones -- who Trump convinced to run for Congress -- neither of whom have caught fire with conservative voters.

"The campaign is emerging as an early, critical test of whether the former president can live up to his professed role as a kingmaker in the GOP," the AP report states with Eric Tanenblatt, former chief of staff to ex-Georgia Republican Gov. Sonny Perdue, saying the former president's weaknesses as a kingmaker could be exposed if his Saturday night efforts flop.

“I think it could be the start of, I don’t want to use the word downfall, but it could be the start of his influence waning,” Tanenblatt admitted.

"There are warning signs for Trump. While Walker is marching to the primary with minimal opposition, other races are more complicated. Jones, for instance, is now competing in a crowded congressional primary in which no one may clear the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff," AP is reporting. "Perdue, meanwhile, may pose an even higher-profile challenge for the former president. He has struggled to raise money and, in a Fox News poll released this month, trailed Kemp 50% to 39%. If that dynamic holds, Kemp would be within striking distance of winning the primary outright, averting a runoff."

The report continues, "Given the former president’s particular focus on Georgia, a stumble here could weaken his efforts elsewhere to champion candidates who have pledged loyalty to his vision of the GOP, which is dominated by election lies and culture clashes over issues related to race and gender. Some of those candidates are already struggling."

According to Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) who is not seeking re-election, a Trump endorsement is no guarantee of success.

"You almost feel bad for David Perdue. That (he’s) walking off the plank that Donald Trump has put out there for him here in Georgia. We’re going to see a rally show up that’s once again going to confuse Georgians and who knows what Donald Trump’s gonna say,” Duncan explained before adding, "He’s out to settle a score and that’s no way to keep conservative leadership in power.”

