Donald Trump is bracing for a 'humiliating experience' in Georgia: report

Donald Trump has endorsed seven insurgent candidates against Georgia incumbents, but those campaigns appear headed for the same result as his 2020 race in the state.

The former president rallied Saturday outside Atlanta, where he promised GOP candidates would win this fall, but he promoted the loyalists he endorsed in Republican primaries for governor, U.S. Senate and even insurance commissioner, reported NPR.

"Let's get one thing straight, let me be very clear, very clear -- in the state of Georgia, thanks to [Gov.] Brian Kemp, our elections in 2020 were absolutely stolen," said former Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging the incumbent governor with Trump's backing.

But Perdue has fallen behind the deeply conservative Kemp in fundraising and polling, while only former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker, a Trump-backed candidate for Senate, is the only clear frontrunner among the former president's endorsed candidates.

"He was the president, Brian Kemp is our governor," said Georgia voter John Ford. "He's my governor, and he has my vote, and I feel like David Perdue running as a primary candidate is divisive to the cause. We need all the help we can get pulling in the same direction."

Trump himself seems to recognize that he's not the kingmaker he once was in the GOP.

"These are not sure things, and if I lose one along the way – and you have to, right? – they're going to say, 'This was a humiliating experience,'" Trump told One America News this week.

But state Sen. Burt Jones, who is Trump's pick for Georgia lieutenant governor, underscored the importance of some of those endorsements breaking through the May 24 primary.

"It will set the stage for '24, because all eyes will be on Georgia this year," Jones said, "and if we don't win big — if we don't have a red wave — then it doesn't play well for us to put Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024."