'There will be a prosecution in Mr. Trump's future': CNN legal expert

Appearing on CNN early on Sunday morning, legal analyst Norm Eisen claimed that, whether or not the Department of Justice files criminal charges against Donald Trump, he can expect to be dragged into court in Georgia after a special grand jury hands down its decision on possible election tampering.

Speaking with host Christi Paul, Eisen first addressed the evidence presented at the first of six hearings being conducted by the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection before saying he would place his bet on Trump being indicted in Georgia first.

"I do see the evidence mounting for the new prosecutions," he told host Paul. "We have published that evidence in a big Brookings report and we have an evidence tracker that we put out after the first hearing -- listing after every hearing all the new evidence mounting towards from where we are now: a likely crime."

"That's not just me talking, that's a federal judge in California, who said Trump has likely committed crimes to proof beyond a reasonable doubt," he added. "But I think the evidence is particularly strong for a prosecution in the state of Georgia, where the Atlanta DA. has convened a special grand jury and we have that tape of Trump saying to [Georgia] Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also expected to be a witness in these hearings -- Secretary Raffensperger just find 11,780 votes that don't exist."

"So, yes, I expect, quite likely, there will be a prosecution in Mr. Trump's future," he concluded.

Watch below or at this link.