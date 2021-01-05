Trump lies about potential criminal conspiracy caught on tape: 'Everyone loved my phone call'

President Donald Trump and his lawyers are facing potential state and federal criminal charges over his highly controversial phone call pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to fabricate results showing that Republicans won the Peach State.

President-elect Joe Biden, in reality, won Georgia as the state has certified.

But at a Monday night campaign rally, Trump lied about winning Georgia while pretending that there wasn't a scandal over the call, the audio of which was published by The Washington Post.

"Everyone loved my phone call," Trump falsely claimed.

In reality, there were immediately calls for Trump's impeachment after the contents of the call were revealed.

And multiple attorneys believe Trump may have broken federal and/or state laws.

"At the federal level, anyone who 'knowingly and willfully deprives, defrauds or attempts to deprive or defraud the residents of a state of a fair and impartially conducted election process' is breaking the law," The New York Times reported Sunday.

And the Fulton County DA is prepared to launch a criminal probe into the call.

