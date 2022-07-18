'Cruel and callous' Trump hammered by 9/11 families for hosting Saudi-backed golf tournament

Families of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack are pleading with Donald Trump to cancel hosting a Saudi-backed golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey at the end of the month.

According to a report, the former president will be hosting the tournament which is part of the Saudi-financed LIV Golf series which is tearing the professional golf circuit apart and is leading to sanctions against LIV participants by the erstwhile PGA.

In 2021, under pressure after the Jan 6th insurrection, the former president lost the 2022 PGA Championship that was scheduled at Bedminster, with Jim Richerson, PGA of America President issuing a statement that said, in part, "The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster."

As the Post reported, Trump jumped at the chance to host the LIV tournament which has led to the 9/11 Justice group asking for a meeting.

In a statement, they asserted, "We simply cannot understand how you could agree to accept money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s golf league to host their tournament at your golf course, and to do so in the shadows of Ground Zero in New Jersey, which lost over 700 residents during the attacks."

New Jersey's Dennis McGinley, who lost his brother in the attack was more blunt, telling reporters, "We’ve had to grow a tough skin over the last 20 years, but this is cruel and callous. Forget that it’s unpresidential. It’s so hurtful to the 9/11 community.”

Based upon a posting on his Truth Social platform on Monday morning, it is likely that Trump -- who boasted after 9/11, "I mean, 40 Wall Street actually was the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually before the World Trade Center the tallest, and then when they built the World Trade Center it became known as the second tallest, and now it's the tallest" -- would be willing to boot the LIV tour.

Congratulating this past weekend's PGA tournament winner, Cameron Smith, Trump wrote, "All of those golfers that remain 'loyal' to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big 'thank you' from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year. If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were. Good luck to all, and congratulations to really talented Cam Smith on his incredible WIN!"