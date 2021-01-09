‘The president committed impeachable offenses’: GOP senator on Trump's insurrection
(Vasilis Asvestas / Shutterstock.com)

Calls continued to grow for the impeachment of Donald Trump as the president resists widespread calls for him to resign following his fatal but unsuccessful insurrection seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) was asked about the momentum for impeachment during a Saturday appearance on Fox News.

"I do think the president committed an impeachable offenses, but I don't know what is going to land on the Senate floor, if anything," Toomey said.

Toomey's comments came one day after Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) urged Trump to resign and threatened to quit the Republican Party.