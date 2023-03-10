The View's audience bursts out laughing as Trump's words come back to haunt him
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States on April 4, 2016. (Reuters/Jim Young)

Donald Trump famously warned that Hillary Clinton could drag the country into uncharted waters if she was elected president, but now those words may come back to haunt him.

The ex-president claimed on the campaign trail in 2016 that Clinton could be indicted and even face a criminal trial as president, and "The View" audience burst into laughter when that clip was played during a discussion of Trump's own potentially pending indictment on charges related to his hush money payoff to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

"I love this -- Trump also says he'll still run for president if he's under criminal investigation," said host Joy Behar. "Remember what he said about Hillary back in 2016? In case you forgot, we have a clip."

Trump claimed before that election that Clinton "would create an unprecedented constitutional crisis" as the first "sitting president under felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial," and the studio audience laughed at the irony as he seeks re-election to a second term.

"Little bit of foreshadowing on that one," said co-host Sara Haines.

"How do I always quote my mother?," Beyhar added. "Don't spit up in the air, it comes back in your face."

"My mother always said karma doesn't lose an address," said co-host Sunny Hostin.

