Donald Trump started off Thursday with an all-caps rant against Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg.

The former president has claimed he expects to be charged in a hush money case under investigation in New York, and he fired off an angry tirade against the prosecutor as a grand jury was expected to reconvene after they were given Wednesday off for unspecified reasons.

"Why won't Bragg drop this case?" Trump posted on his Truth Social network. "Everybody says there is no crime here. I did nothing wrong!"

Trump is reportedly under investigation for falsifying financial records to cover up a hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, which already landed his former attorney Michael Cohen in prison, and he has become the lead witness in the case against the ex-president.

"It was all made up by a convicted nut job with zero credibility, who has been disputed by highly respected professionals at every turn," Trump posted. "Bragg refuses to stop despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. He is a [George] Soros backed animal who just doesn't care about right or wrong no matter how many people are hurt. This is no legal system, this is the Gestapo, this is Russia and China, but worse. Disgraceful!"

Trump then appeared, once again, to incite his supporters into taking possibly violent action to prevent his prosecution.

"Everybody knows I'm 100% innocent, including Bragg, but he doesn't care," he posted. "He is just carrying out plans of the radical left lunatics. Our country is being destroyed, as they tell us to be peaceful!"