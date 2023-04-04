Democrats are feeling an eerie sense of déjà vu after Donald Trump was indicted on business fraud charges.

Some of them rooted for the reality TV star-turned-politician to win the Republican nomination in 2016, believing his crassness and boorish behavior would doom his election chances, and a similar dynamic is playing out as the ex-president faces criminal charges with more possibly coming, reported Politico.

“Last time people were rooting for Donald Trump, he ended up president of the United States,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA). “We’ve seen this story before.”

Democratic strategists are saying the “universal consensus” was that Trump was “the weakest candidate” in the GOP field, which hasn't even fully taken shape yet, but some of them aren't convinced.

“I’d say in a general election Trump may be the weakest of the major GOP contenders,” said Democratic strategist Mark Longabaugh, "and he likely will take on more water over time as several of the other legal cases play out.”

President Joe Biden's senior advisers feel fairly certain Republicans will nominate Trump again, but they're confident that swing voters are out of reach from the twice-impeached, once-indicted former president.

“What possibly would you like about what Trump has done since Election Day 2020?” one Biden aide mused.