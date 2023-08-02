'Really scary': Former aide reads new Trump indictment and warns he might 'do it again'
Alyssa Farah Griffin (ABC's "The View" / screenshot)

A former aide to Donald Trump said details from Tuesday’s indictment against her former boss accurately reflect the “really scary” situation in the aftermath of the 2020 election and warned that the former president may engage in similar behavior in the next election.

Alyssa Farah Griffin during an appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” on Tuesday called the prospect of Trump trying to overturn a future election – or even worse, serve another term – “terrifying.”

Farah Griffin notes a conversation described in the indictment in which Deputy White House Counsel Pat Philbin, who is known to have testified before the grand jury, tells the former president that he’d be leaving office on Jan. 6, to which Trump replies, "That's what the Insurrection Act is for."

“That is terrifying,” Farah Griffin said. “And just to put that in context, I also worked at the Department of Defense under Chairman (Mark) Milley and others, and if the Acting Secretary of Defense had ordered active-duty military to be deployed to quell protests for protesting an election being stolen by Donald Trump, I think the entirety of the Joint Chiefs of Staff would have resigned before they would let that happen."

“But we are talking about democracy on the brink as you read through this indictment, nothing about this makes me happy, like it's actually quite scary," Farah Griffin added. "It shows how close we got, and by the way, he's the GOP front runner and nothing to say he wouldn’t do the same thing again if he lost or worse, if he’s in office.”

Watch the video below or click here.

CNN 08 01 2023 20 31 45www.youtube.com

