GOP ramping up war on DOJ as walls close in on Trump

With Donald Trump likely facing more indictments coming from the Department of Justice, Republican Party lawmakers are ramping up for a full-scale war on the DOJ and the FBI, reports the Guardian.

The former president is already facing 37 counts tied to the Espionage Act in a Florida courtroom and more charges are expected related to the Jan. 6 insurrection and attempts to use fake electors to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

According to the Guardian's David Smith, House Republicans are gearing up to hold more hearings and force the DOJ to defend their investigations.

Smith notes that the tipping point for the all-out GOP assault -- which has included calling for dismantling the FBI -- was reached when special counsel Jack Smith had Trump arraigned in a Florida courtroom over his mishandling of top secret government documents that he hid from the FBI.

"Far from condemning a potential law-breaker in their own ranks, nearly all Trump’s rivals for the presidential nomination in 2024 accused the FBI of political bias, with some even calling for its abolition and vowing to pardon him if elected," the report states before adding, "Some Republicans, especially on the far right, are now demanding Garland’s impeachment, a sanction that no cabinet official has suffered since 1876. Kevin McCarthy, the House speaker, told the conservative Fox News network recently: 'Someone has lied here. If we find that Garland has lied to Congress, we will start an impeachment inquiry.'"

Kyle Herrig of the Congressional Integrity Project cited the plans and explained, "The party of Maga is following the leader, Donald Trump, who is currently in serious legal troubles across the country. The party seems willing to try to deflect from those legal problems by running interference vis-a-vis investigations that they’re doing in Congress. What they’re doing is playing 30% of their base without realizing you need another 20% to win elections.”

