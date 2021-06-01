'The insurrection continues': Trump sets off alarm bells with talk of being 'reinstated' to presidency
Donald Trump, White House photo by Tia Dufour

Donald Trump has reportedly been telling his associates that he expects to be "reinstated" as president this summer, and social media users can't decide whether to laugh or panic.

The twice-impeached one-term president has been "laser focused" on voting audits being conducted in Arizona and other states by Republicans who are looking for evidence to back his election fraud claims, reported the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, and allies like Mike Flynn have suggested the military might take action to get him back in the White House.

Twitter users were split over the seriousness of Trump's threat, which also comes as he faces possible indictment in New York.