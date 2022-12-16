angry trump
Photo: Shutterstock

Donald Trump raged against the Department of Justice special prosecutor investigating all the crimes he may have committed in an early morning Truth Social post.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith has sent subpoenas to state and local officials in all seven battleground states where Trump and his allies attempted to overturn his election loss, and his investigation of Trump's handling of classified materials moves forward after an appeals court formally ended a review by a special master, and the twice-impeached former president issued a social media complaint about his predicament.

"The Eric Holder/Obama disciple, Special 'Prosecutor' Jack Smith (he’s no Jack Smith), has found NOTHING that I have done wrong or differently than other Presidents on the 'Boxes Hoax' (Raid of Mar-a-Lago), including the fact that Presidents are PROTECTED under the Presidential Records Act, the Clinton Socks Case, & more," Trump posted. "Now 'Smith' is snooping around the PERFECT PHONE CALL I made to the Georgia Sec. of State challenging the corrupt Presidential Election results, my absolute right to do!"

SmartNews