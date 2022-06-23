Jan. 6 committee will reveal new evidence of Trump’s pressure campaign against DOJ
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots will reveal new evidence of Donald Trump's pressure campaign against the Department of Justice during the final weeks of his presidency.

The panel will hold its fifth public hearing for 3 p.m. Thursday, when three former top Justice Department officials -- former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue and former assistant attorney general Steven Engel -- will testify about Trump's attempts to use the attorney general's office to overturn his election loss, reported the New York Times.

"Committee aides said the panel would detail how Mr. Trump unsuccessfully pushed department officials to falsely declare that there was widespread fraud in the election, file lawsuits to benefit his campaign and appoint a conspiracy theorist as a special counsel to investigate the election," the Times reported. "It will also trace his failed efforts to send false letters to state officials to subvert the election results and, finally, to replace the acting attorney general, who refused to go along with his plans."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of the panel's two Republicans, will lead the hearing, and he has hinted that the committee could reveal more information about members of Congress who asked for pardons after Jan. 6.

Both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House select committee, as well as news organizations, have reported in depth on Trump's pressure campaign against the Justice Department, but aides to the panel said Thursday's hearing will reveal evidence that has not yet been shown.

