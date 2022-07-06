Donald Trump brags about his popularity increasing since his unsuccessful coup

Donald Trump posted a 24-day-old polling analysis to his "Truth Social" website on Tuesday.

The former president posted a mobile device screengrab of a June 11 analysis by CNN's Harry Enten titled, "Donald Trump has become more popular since the January 6 Capitol attack."

"Former President Donald Trump still manages to dominate the political headlines, nearly a year and half after leaving office. On Thursday, the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol used its first prime-time hearing to make the case that Trump used his power to try and overturn the 2020 election result," Enten wrote. "The committee faces political headwinds, however. A majority of Americans (55%) now believe that Trump was either not or only partially responsible for the rioters who overtook the Capitol, according to a recent NBC News poll. That’s up from 47% in January 2021."

Trump started the social media company after his @realDonaldTrump account was permanently suspended two days after the Jan. 6 attack "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

READ: Why no one is scrutinizing Mark Meadows' email practices

Trump had 88.6 million followers the day of the attack, but his Truth Social is only followed by 3.4 million users.

Also on Tuesday, the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol will be held next Tuesday morning.

CNN is reporting former top Trump aide Sarah Matthews has agreed to testify publicly. Matthews was deputy press secretary for both Trump's unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign and in the White House.



