'Notably increased legal threats to Trump' hinted at by recent DOJ actions: report

According to a report from the Guardian, as pressure mounts on Attorney General Merrick Garland to indict Donald Trump, there are indications that there is movement that could lead to the former president facing charges over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

On Sunday morning, the New York Times reported that investigators working for the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection have enough evidence to make a criminal referral to the DOJ but are holding off believing it might compromise their investigation.

Speaking with the Guardian's Peter Stone, former inspector general Michael Bromwich said there is more going on at DOJ than meets the eye.

“DoJ is methodically building the case from the bottom up. It is almost surely the most complex criminal investigation in the nation’s history, involving the most prosecutors, the most investigators, the most digital evidence – and the most defendants,” he explained before adding, "People view the scores of ongoing criminal prosecutions of participants in the January 6 insurrection as somehow separate from the investigation of Trump. They are not. He is the subject of the investigation at the top of the pyramid. People need to carefully watch what is happening, not react based on their impatience.”

Bolstering that assertion, the Guardian's Stone reported, "On another legal front that could implicate Trump and some top allies, the deputy attorney general, Lisa Monaco, revealed in January that the DoJ was starting a criminal investigation into a sprawling scheme – reportedly spearheaded by Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign aides – to replace legitimate electors for Biden with false ones pledged to Trump in seven states that Biden won."

"Dennis Aftergut, a former federal prosecutor, told the Guardian that recent actions by the House January 6 panel and by the DoJ, along with court opinions, have notably increased legal threats to Trump," the report continues with Aftergut elaborating, “Anyone would need ice in their veins not to feel the heat when all three branches of the federal government are breathing down your neck.”

You can read more here.