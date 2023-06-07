Trump indictment for Jan. 6 may be 'just as imminent' as classified docs case: ex-prosecutor

It is going to be extremely difficult for former president Donald Trump to overcome testimony provided by Mark Meadows, and such testimony could mean a Jan. 6 indictment is "just as imminent" as in the confidential docs case, a former federal prosecutor and legal expert said Tuesday night.

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade was on MSNBC when the host of The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle asked her about what the Mark Meadows testimony could mean for Trump.

"Well, I think it could be very challenging for Donald Trump to get around testimony by Mark Meadows," McQuade said. "Mark Meadows was the right-hand man, he was the chief of staff. He's got key evidence in both cases."

McQuade added that, while the focus has been on the classified documents probe, there is reason to shift it.

"I know lately we've been talking a lot about the Mar-a-Lago case, because that one seems to be nearing completion. I think Mark Meadows is exceptionally important in the January 6th investigation," she said.

McQuade also noted that she thinks the testimony was "kind of a last piece that seemed necessary for Jack Smith to hear."

"We've been talking a lot about the imminence of the Mar-a-Lago indictment. I'm now thinking the January 6th indictment is just as imminent."

Watch below or at the following link.