Trump made bizarre comments about Jared Kushner sexual assault before 'bemused' aides: book
Jartedc Kushner, Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan ofor AFP)

Donald Trump bizarrely suggested before a smattering of "bemused' aides that his son-in-law Jared Kushner would be sexually assaulted should he ever dare to go camping, according to a new book.

The former president interrupted a meeting about campaign strategy during the 2020 election to comment on his daughter Ivanka Trump's interest in travel, and digressed on to mocking her husband and fellow White House senior adviser, according excerpts from a forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman published by The Guardian.

“Ivanka wants to rent one of those big RVs,” Trump said, according to Haberman.

Trump then gestured toward Kushner as bemused aides looked on.

“This skinny guy wants to do it," Trump continued. "Can you imagine Jared and his skinny ass camping? It’d be like something out of Deliverance.”

Trump then “made noises mimicking the banjo theme song from the 1972 movie about four men vacationing in rural Georgia who are attacked, pursued and in one case brutally raped by a local resident," Haberman wrote.

Kushner, who served in the White House from the start to the finish of Trump's term, was a frequent target of the former president's ridicule, Haberman wrote.

“‘F*cking Shabbat,’ Trump groused, asking no one in particular if his Jewish son-in-law was really religious or just avoiding work,” she reported.

In another case, Trump criticized his son-in-law for being effete after Kushner spoke to reporters in 2017 following an appearance before a congressional committee.

"He sounds like a child,” Trump said, according to "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America."

