Trump plotted to dump Jared Kushner before the 2020 election: new book
Jared Kushner and Donald Trump (Photo: White House)

According to a report from Business Insider, in a new book coming out from Peter Navarro, the former Donald Trump adviser claims the ex-president was giving serious thought to ousting Jared Kushner before the 2020 election and replacing him with Steve Bannon.

In his book, Navarro writes that the former president preferred Bannon to head up his re-election but couldn't bring himself to deliver the news to his son-in-law because it would create discord within the family.

As Business Insider's Alia Shoiab wrote, in Navarro's book, "Taking Back Trump's America: Why We Lost the White House and How We'll Win It Back," Navarro "...described his role in the plot to oust Kushner, whom Navarro has made no secret of disliking. Navarro said he set up a meeting between Trump and Bernie Marcus, the founder of Home Depot and a major Republican donor, in which the president 'readily agreed with Bernie that Jared had to be replaced with Steve'."

The book adds that Donald Trump Jr. was also a fan of the planned booting of his brother-in-law.

The report adds, "Trump feared 'family troubles if [he] himself had to deliver the bad news to … the father of his grandchildren,'and so he asked Marcus 'be the messenger,'" adding that when Kushner was confronted he told Marcus, "things were fine with the campaign, there was no way he was stepping down."

According to Navarro, "And that was that. And the rest is a catastrophic strategic failure history."

