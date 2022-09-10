‘Great big red flag’: Trump special master suggestion draws quick scrutiny

Donald Trump nominated the "Godfather of the Federalist Society in Miami" to be the special master of the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago.

That's how Paul Huck, Jr. was described to The Washington Post in 2020 by, "José Félix Díaz, a former state legislator and consultant with Ballard Partners, a powerful lobbying firm closely associated with Trump."

But the story was not on Huck, but on his wife, 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Barbara Lagoa, who was reportedly on Trump's short-list to be nominated for the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Within 48 hours of Ginsburg’s death, a push for Lagoa, 52, has taken shape in the battleground state, drawing on years of goodwill she and her husband have built in Florida’s legal and political circles and their extensive ties with the Federalist Society, the influential conservative legal group," the newspaper reported. "Particularly contentious could be her record on voting rights and executive power. Lagoa concurred this month in a federal appeals court ruling that is expected to keep many of the 85,000 felons who have registered to vote in Florida from casting ballots."

The record drew immediate scrutiny after Trump chose Huck as one of his two recommendations for special master, along with former Judge Raymond Dearie.

RELATED: Trump’s request for DOJ to split the bill for his special master ridiculed by legal experts

"Trump’s lawyers also nominated Paul Huck Jr., who appears to have significant ties to figures in Trump’s orbit. The former Jones Day attorney advised Florida Gov. Charlie Crist in 2007-2008, serving in his administration at the same time Trump’s current attorney, Chris Kise, was also advising Crist, who was then a Republican but is now a Democrat," Politico reported.

Politico also noted, "Lagoa is one of 11 judges on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, where a three-judge panel is soon expected to consider DOJ’s appeal of Cannon’s special master order."

"To me, that seems like a great big red flag," said MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.

Watch below or at this link.

