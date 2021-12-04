New evidence ties Trump White House to Jeffrey Clark's Georgia election letter: report

According to a report from MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, investigators working for the House select committee looking into the Jan 6th Capitol riot want to quiz former assistant attorney general Jeffrey Clark about a letter he proposed to send to the state of Georgia asking them to invalidate the 2020 election results.

As Maddow noted, Clark's letter -- which was shot down by his superiors at DOJ -- stated "the Department of Justice is investigating various irregularities in the 2020 election for President of the United States" and requested the legislature throw out the election results.

However, as Maddow noted, the chief counsel for the commmittee revealed during a deposition about Clark's involvement that there was "metadata" evidence that indicated Donald Trump's White House received a draft of the letter which contradicts denials about Donald Trump's involvement before he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked for help finding more votes.

According to the deposition the chief counsel stated, "I also wanted to ask him about metadata in that draft letter that indicates some involvement with the White House Communications Agency [in] the drafting or preparation of that letter,” back on November 5th.

Clark was supposed to appear on Saturday, but begged off citing a "medical condition" as he faces a possible criminal indictment.

You can watch Maddow below: