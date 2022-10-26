Pool boy reveals how Trump fixer secured endorsement by getting Falwell Jr out of blackmail jam

A new documentary explores how Donald Trump's attorney helped broker a deal that got Jerry Falwell Jr. out of a blackmail scheme and landed the evangelical leader's crucial endorsement.

Giancarlo Granda, the one-time pool boy who carried on a sexual relationship with Becki Falwell with her husband's blessing, tells his story in explicit detail in "God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty," a new film directed by Billy Corben ("Cocaine Cowboys") and produced by Adam McKay ("The Big Short"), reported The Daily Beast.

“If I would’ve known that accepting this woman’s invitation to go back to her hotel room would’ve led to a scandal involving the president of the largest Christian university in the world and the president of the United States," Granda says in the film, "I would have walked away and just enjoyed my private life."

Becki Falwell met Granda in 2012, when he was 20, and he began engaging in sex right away with her while her husband watched, and then later joined in, and the couple soon lined up a $4.65 million hostel in Miami that he ran and co-owned, and by September that year they introduced him to future president Donald Trump.

In 2015, a pair of Miami real estate crooks involved in the hostel deal tried to blackmail Granda and the Falwells with racy photos of them engaged in sex acts, and the then-Liberty University president enlisted Trump fixer Michael Cohen to clean up the mess and buy out the pool boy's share in their business dealings.

“They told me, Michael Cohen approached me and Donald Trump is going to run for president, and they want my endorsement,” Granda claims in the film. “If Jerry was going to get more involved with politicians just like his dad did, he had to ensure that all his loose ends were tied.”

Once that was accomplished, Falwell Jr. endorsed Trump's presidential campaign in January 2016, which allowed other evangelical leaders to rally around the reality TV star, and Granda, a Republican who initially supported Trump, as well, said he regrets accepting money from the couple to ensure his silence.

“I felt guilty,” Granda says. “I’m like, I know the truth about Jerry. He’s trying to appear like this strongman, but I know him as the cuck in the corner of the room.”