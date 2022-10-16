'Two-bit goon' Trump ignites furious backlash for demanding U.S. Jews act more like Evangelicals

On a weekend day when Donald Trump didn't have a self-promoting rally in the guise of boosting the election chances of fellow Republicans scheduled, the former president managed to set off a furious firestorm with a social media posting about American Jews.

Early Sunday the former president lashed out at U.S. Jews on Truth Social for not being enough like Evangelical Christians -- and immediately was attacked for what one Jewish group called "unabashed antisemitism."

According to Trump, "No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S. Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!"

That led former Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council Alexander Vindman to call Trump -- and his fellow Republicans out --- with Vindman writing, "Trump is executing the fascist playbook to turn his mob on Jews. Too often, media lets statements like this be forgotten. Sometimes it doesn't even break through the news cycle. Most of the time, GOP isn't pinned down to tell people if they agree. It CANNOT happen this time."

The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) tweeted, "More unabashed antisemitism from GOP leader Donald Trump. His threat to Jewish Americans and his continued use of the antisemitic dual loyalty trope fuels hatred against Jews. We will not be threatened by Donald Trump and Jewish Americans will reject GOP bigotry this November."

Daily Beast columnist David Rothkopf had a harsher take, writing, "Trump, the mob boss, tries to shake down American Jews. 'Love me, or else.' We've been menaced by fascists before, you two-bit goon. We recognize the threat you represent from the darkest pages of our history. That's why we'll never submit to your threats."

Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman suggested, "Trump's outburst actually illustrates why American Jews are relatively liberal. Anyone with a sense of history knows that whatever group is currently in illiberal crosshairs, the Jews are always next in line."

"There's a simple question that must be asked of every GOP elected official right now-whether they agree with Trump that Jews must 'get their act together..before it's too late.' It's a yes or no question. No one should be permitted to waffle out of. The media has a role to play," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance tweeted.

Historian Michael Beschloss asked, "Do any Republican Party leaders have any comment at all on Trump's admonition to American Jews?"

Conservative National Review Online editor Phillip Klein joined the fray, tweeting, "So I remember the previous version of Trump’s 'Ungrateful Jews' rant and must say the sequel is even worse than the original."

Authoritarianism expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat, added: "Dear Republican Jews, once again: time to leave the cult. This is not new, and Trump has warned you before."

