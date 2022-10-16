Trump's latest response to the Jan. 6 committee sounds like an 'insanity defense': former DOJ official
Donald Trump (Photo by Seth Mandel for AFP)

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Solicitor General Neal Katyal suggested that Donald Trump's 14-page response to the recent revelations from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot had all the marking of an "insanity defense."

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Katyal claimed the document, which bizarrely included irrelevant color pictures of the crowd that showed up the day of the insurrection, won't help the former president's defense of his actions that day after he receives a promised congressional subpoena.

"Neil, starting with you, and starting with Trump's response to the committee," host Capehart began. "We can tell Trump probably wrote this response himself because it contains the word 'hoax' twice, 'radical left' twice, 'illegal' five times, '2020 presidential election' six times, and 'fraud' ten times -- but he never says if he will comply with the subpoena."

RELATED: Kellyanne Conway: Trump isn't a problem because his election lies 'lessened over time'

"Yeah, so, this is a 14-page screed, Jonathan, is very hard to follow," the legal analyst offered.

He then continued, "But it does seem to dig the hole deeper for Donald Trump."

"I can't see it in any legal way helping him unless he is trying to go for the insanity defense, of which this paper seems to be some evidence of," he continued. "But I think the idea that Trump is going to testify, just by this congressional subpoena, is pretty fanciful. This is a man who took the Fifth Amendment more than 400 times the last time he was questioned under oath."

Watch below or at the link:

MSNBC 10 16 2022 10 01 21 youtu.be

2020 Election SmartNews Video