Trump exploded in profane tirade against John Boehner aide during golf fundraiser: book excerpt
Former House Speaker John Boehner was out of office when former President Donald Trump came to power, but he did have an encounter with Trump last decade that he says foreshadowed his tumultuous tenure.

The Punchbowl News' Daily Punch podcast reveals that Boehner's new book, titled "On the House: A Washington Memoir," describes a golf outing he had with Trump and some insurance executives during a fundraising event.

The trouble started when one of Boehner's aides gave Trump the incorrect names of the insurance executives, and Trump grew furious when the executives corrected him after he misidentified them.

Trump confronted the Boehner staffer and asked if he was "some kind of idiot," and then told him to "f*cking LISTEN" to people when they reveal their names.

Boehner went on to say that Trump's rage at the aide gave him a small window into the future president's seemingly bottomless well of anger and resentment that would soon take over American politics.

"This was more than New York bluster," Boehner wrote. "This was real anger, over something very, very small. We had no idea then what that anger would do to our country."