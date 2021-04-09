John Boehner throws Tom DeLay under the bus — says Clinton impeachment was a mistake: report
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that former House Speaker John Boehner expressed regret for the move to impeach former President Bill Clinton in his memoir.

"In his book 'On the House: A Washington Memoir,' a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times, Mr. Boehner blames Representative Tom DeLay of Texas, then the No. 2 Republican, for leading a politically motivated campaign against Mr. Clinton over his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern," reported Luke Broadwater.

"In my view, Republicans impeached him for one reason and one reason only — because it was strenuously recommended to us by one Tom DeLay," wrote Boehner. "Tom believed that impeaching Clinton would win us all these House seats, would be a big win politically, and he convinced enough of the membership and the G.O.P. base that this was true. I was on board at the time. I won't pretend otherwise. But I regret it now. I regret that I didn't fight against it."

Clinton was acquitted in the Senate trial.

Boehner's book is full of criticisms of his fellow Republicans, including attacks on former President Donald Trump for his "weird" obsessions with deep state conspiracy theories, and GOP lawmakers who in his view cared more about money and fame than passing legislation.