Trump throws temper tantrum after John Durham fails to get a guilty verdict in Michael Sussman trial
Donald Trump at MAGA rally in support of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in 2018. (mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump pitched a tantrum after the acquittal of Democratic lawyer Michael Sussman.

The cybersecurity attorney was indicted on charges brought by special counsel John Durham, a Trump appointee tasked with investigating the origins of the Russia probe, but a jury found that Sussman was not guilty of lying to FBI agents about his suspicions that the Trump Organization was in contact with the Kremlin-linked Alfa Bank.

"Our Legal System is CORRUPT," Trump posted after the verdict was announced, "our Judges (and Justices!) are highly partisan, compromised or just plain scared, our Borders are OPEN, our Elections are Rigged, Inflation is RAMPANT, gas prices and food costs are 'through the roof,' our military 'Leadership' is Woke, our Country is going to HELL, and Michael Sussman is not guilty. How's everything else doing? Enjoy your day!!!"

