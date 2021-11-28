Donald Trump Jr. attacks Biden for not curing cancer yet: 'I haven't seen much movement on that!'

During an appearance on Fox News on Saturday night, Donald Trump Jr. attacked President Joe Biden for not curing cancer during his first 10 months in office.

"He was also going to cure cancer, if I remember correctly. Everyone said, 'Oh, that's great, we should definitely elect him,'" Trump Jr. told host Dan Bongino. "I haven't seen much movement on that."

Trump Jr. also appeared to lament that there haven't been riots against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the U.S.

"You don't hear about what's going on as it relates to the riots in Europe on a daily basis now against the vaccine mandates," Trump Jr. said. "Because our media wants to block that out. They're going to make sure that you never hear about it because they don't want you getting these kind of ideas that freedom may actually still exist in some parts the world. I mean, Europe is pushing back, and America is sitting there like sheep — 'Oh, this is great, we'll just go along with what these guys who've gotten nothing right in the last two years tell us.' It's absolute insanity."

Watch below.