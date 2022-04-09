Trump Jr. ‘just wrote it all down’: MSNBC host shocked by text message coup scheme

On Friday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," anchor Chris Hayes examined the new report that Donald Trump Jr. actively communicated with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on plans to overturn the 2020 presidential election in text messages.

"Today, we are learning new details about the involvement of the ex-president's own son," said Hayes. "We already knew that Don Jr. texted his father's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, while the insurrection was happening, pleading with him to stop ... we are learning, though, that Don Jr. was texting Mark Meadows, quote, 'ideas for overturning the 2020 election before it was even called,' according to CNN.

"The message is from November 5th, just two days after the election, and it is among the texts Meadows turned over to the January 6 committee," Hayes continued. "In it, Trump Jr. lays out ideas for keeping his father in power by subverting the Electoral College process, writing, quote, 'It's very simple. We have multiple paths. We control them all.' He goes on to outline a strategy that is nearly identical to what allies of the former president, like John Eastman or Rudy Giuliani, actually attempted to carry out in the months to follow. He talks about filing lawsuits, and advocating recounts to prevent certain swing states from certifying the results, as well as having a handful of Republican state houses put forward slates of fake Trump electors."

"If all of that failed, Republican lawmakers in congress could simply vote to reinstall Trump as president on January 6th," Hayes said. "Quote, 'Republicans control 28 states, Democrats 22 states, once again Trump wins. We either have a vote we control, and we win, or it gets kicked to Congress January 6, 2021. We have operational control, total average, moral high ground, POTUS must start second term now.'"

"Wow. They just wrote it all down, didn't they?" added Hayes. "So the ex-president's son was stirring up plans to overturn the election, building the case for the insurrection before all of the votes were even counted. Before it was called. In the following days and weeks, Trump and his allies continued exactly that plan, inciting what happened on January 6th."

Watch below: