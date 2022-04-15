'Failson' Donald Trump Jr. shredded over his efforts to steal 2020 election for his father

On an episode of Molly Jong-Fast's "The New Abnormal" podcast released on Friday, Donald Trump Jr. was vigorously roasted over his plotting to help his "daddy" President Donald Trump overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"While the votes were still being counted, the failson was already scheming," said the tagline of the episode, which featured analysis from CNN reporter Zachary Cohen.

Cohen particularly focused on Trump Jr.'s text messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, particularly one which read, “We either have a vote WE control and WE win OR it gets kicked to Congress 6 January 2021.”

"Even in those earliest days, while the election votes were still being counted, there were high-level people, very close to the former president, including his chief of staff and his namesake oldest son, talking through the details about what would happen over the next two months in the lead up to Jan. 6, as far as the strategy to overturn the election," said Cohen. "It really puts an important timestamp on when this strategy was being drawn up — even as the votes were still being counted.”

The messages, first revealed last week, also showed Trump Jr. boasting that overturning the election would be "very simple."

Cohen also highlighted how Trump Jr. was trying to pursue multiple avenues of throwing out the vote.

"There was an eye to Jan. 6 as sort of the backup plan where Junior alludes to a scenario where the House of Representatives can essentially vote to install Donald Trump as president, rather than Joe Biden," said Cohen. "So Junior’s lawyer told us, ‘Look, this was given the date that this was sent.’ And, uh, he was, looks like he was forwarding along someone else’s ideas, but we’ve also learned about a text that came immediately before that from Donald Trump, Jr. that says, Look, this is what we need to do. Please read it, please get it to everyone. We need to do it because I’m not sure we're doing it."

Listen to the podcast below: