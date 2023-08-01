Donald Trump Jr baselessly accuses Bidens of 'racketeering' after latest hearing falls flat

Donald Trump Jr., of all people, complained that Hunter Biden was trading on his famous name for personal benefit.

A former business partner testified Monday before a closed-door hearing of the House Oversight Committee that Biden sold the "illusion" of access to his father, but he offered no evidence connecting President Joe Biden to his son's business dealings -- although the twice-impeached former president suggested that he had.

"Devon Archer testified that Hunter Biden put then-vice president Joe Biden on speakerphone 20-plus times to sell the brand in business discussions," Trump Jr. said in a broadcast of his online program "Triggered." "According to Archer, Joe Biden was, quote, the brand and that Burisma would have gone out of business if the brand had not been attached to it. The House Oversight Committee said that, quote, because of the Biden's involvement, people would have been intimidated to mess with Burisma legally -- shockingly."

"Shocked -- I'm shocked, folks," he added. "Like we haven't all been talking about this now for months, but maybe they'll finally do something about it. It sounds like the Bidens are running some sort of like Mafia-like business schemes, right? Racketeering and such."