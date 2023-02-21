'I don't see skin color': Kari Lake and Don Trump Jr. trash the Black National Anthem

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) defended her decision not to stand for the Black National Anthem at the Super Bowl earlier this month.

During an interview on Monday's Triggered podcast, Donald Trump Jr. asked Lake about a viral photo showing her sitting as the Black National Anthem played at Super Bowl LVII.

"I think it's working in the sense they're still attacking you," Trump told Lake. "At the Super Bowl, you didn't stand up for the Black National Anthem, which I don't know that many people had ever heard about before the last few years, including most of the African-Americans I know."

"There's one national anthem!" he exclaimed. "Like, if there was a white national anthem, it would be a problem, and people would lose their minds. And they'd be right."

Lake agreed: "Just like if the election were stolen in a minority community or a Democrat community, they'd be right to throw a fit. And I would be behind them."

"With that case, I knew they were doing that because I'd heard [that] the NFL was going to play that, and I just, like you said, it's separating us," she continued. "America is such a great place. It doesn't matter what your skin color is, what your religious beliefs are. We come together as Americans, and our national anthem is the most perfect song in the world."

Lake said that the U.S. national anthem moved her to tears, "but if we're going to start separating it out to have a Black National Anthem, a white national anthem, a Christian, a Jew... where do we stop?"

"I don't see skin color when I look at people," she added. "That is so trivial and shallow."

