Don Trump Jr. says dad told him he feels 'freaking wonderful' after Jan. 6 indictment

Donald Trump Jr. said on Wednesday that his father feels "freaking wonderful" after being indicted on charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"It's like Taco Tuesday," Trump said of his dad's third indictment. "It just happens every week."

Trump told podcaster Charlie Kirk he had contacted his father after news of the indictment broke.

"I spoke to him yesterday," he explained. "Obviously, after the news... Hey, how you doing? Freaking wonderful."

"Honestly, like, I think we've just become so normalized to it, and you know, that's not a normal emotional response," he concluded. "That's not supposed to be what happens."

