Don Trump Jr. sticks up for Qatar's anti-LGBTQ laws and accuses Americans of 'turning a blind eye to pedophilia'

Donald Trump Jr. defended World Cup host Qatar's civil rights violations in a Thanksgiving Day rant.
Qatar has imposed "chilling" restrictions on media coverage from the event to make it difficult to investigate the mistreatment of migrant workers, women and LGBTQ people, and the former president's namesake son said the U.S. had no moral standing to criticize those violations.
"After turning a blind eye to pedophilia and the sexualization of our children as well as forcing vaccinations upon people against their will and with severe consequences etc the West has really ceded the moral high ground to bitch about Qatar enforcing their beliefs at the World Cup," Trump Jr. tweeted.
Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, where same-sex acts are punishable by up to three years in prison, and players and fans have been prohibited from wearing arm bands declaring their support of LGBTQ people.
Trump Jr.'s tweet also appeared to draw from QAnon conspiracy theories and the libelous "groomers" slur against LGBTQ people.
