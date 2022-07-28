Watch Trump Jr’s video meltdown over respect for people with disabilities

Donald Trump, Jr. lashed out a Vice President Kamala Harris in a video released on Thursday.

"Well guys, just when you thought you couldn't make up the stupidity," the real estate heir began, "that you couldn't get any worse, I give you the veep."

He then played a video of the vice president introducing herself at a roundtable discussion on the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit," Harris said.

Trump, Jr. mockingly repeated how Harris with scare quotes.

"This pronoun thing is taking up real-time, creating a real drain," Trump, Jr. said. "And that's what happens when you're entire focus is like, diversity, equity, inclusion, and critical race theory rather than like, I don't know, rather than inflation, rather than jobs, rather than energy criseses (sic)."

MSNBC columnist Eric Garcia, author of the book, We're Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation, explained what Harris was doing.

"Providing a visual description has become a standard courtesy to assist blind people. But 32 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we’ve reached the point where conservatives not only openly mock people with disabilities but also mock people who acknowledge the existence of people with disabilities," Garcia explained. "Conservative senators such as Bob Dole and Orrin Hatch and patrician Republicans such as Lowell Weicker and former President George H.W. Bush saw advancing the rights of people with disabilities as the next frontier of freedom, but they’re long gone. Donald Trump, the last Republican president, was perhaps the most actively ableist president of the last 40 years, reportedly going so far as to ask White House staff not to include wounded veterans in military parades because “nobody wants to see that.” Trump also bungled the response to a pandemic that hit people with disabilities even harder, causing an untold number to needlessly die."

Watch below or at this link.



